The University Area CDC will provide free life skills infused arts training to nearly 1,500 children and teens this Fall through its Prodigy Cultural Arts Program and there is still time to sign up.

“Prodigy’s unique model of infusing life skills with cultural arts, taught by professional artists, has been a mainstay in west central Florida for 18 years,” said Mike Trepper, Prodigy director. “Not only do youth learn an art discipline, they gain important life skills such as problem solving, conflict resolution and goal setting. We are proud to continue to offer free, high-quality classes to thousands of youth throughout our service area.”

Classes will be offered in the counties of Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Orange, at the following locations:

University Area CDC, Tampa

Wilbert Davis Boys and Girls Club, Tampa

Florida Institute for Community Studies, Tampa

Tampa Housing Authority, Tampa

Orlando Neighborhood Improvement Corp., Inc, Orlando

Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay, Lacoochee

YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg, Inc.

Girls Inc. of Lakeland

Eloise Visual Art Center, Winter Haven

A favorite class is music production, in which youngsters write lyrics and music in a sound lab. If your child isn't a fan of music production, classes taught will also include photography, visual art, hip-hop dance, guitar, culinary arts, drumming, violin, keyboard, digital art, theater and improvisation, spoken word and poetry. Classes are held after school and in the evenings.

In addition, Prodigy Cultural Arts serves youth throughout west central Florida with their Prodigy Moves Mobile Arts program, utilizing vans that are fully equipped with supplies to provide arts enrichment in music, dance, theater and visual arts.

For more information or to register your child, click here.