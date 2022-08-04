Former collegiate swimmer gets back in the pool for a good cause

TAMPA, Fla. — Craig Ridenhour attended the University of Florida and was a swimmer for the university from 1989 to 1993. He recently jumped back into the pool after he found a “swimming challenge” benefiting a group called “Stop Soldier Suicide.”

The goal was to swim 25 miles, but Craig surpassed that.

“I actually hit 25 miles 15 days in. So, I already made the decision I was going to go past 25 when I first started. I didn’t think I would go too far past just because I had not been swimming. By the 20th or 21st day I said let me see if I can get to 60. So, I ended up closing out the month at 60 miles,” explained Craig.

Craig also raised nearly six thousand dollars during the challenge. He said the initiative is something that is close to his heart since his brother and many other family and friends have served in the military.

“Mental health, as we all know, has had a label to it anyway which is unfortunate but for the military, it is important for them to understand there are resources out there and although they may feel alone, they are not. For my perspective dealing with family’s members or friends it is important for them to know they are appreciated and loved and there are opportunities for them to reach out and get help,” said Craig.

Craig is not done swimming yet. He plans to get back in the pool to take part in a frogman swim which benefits the navy seal foundation.