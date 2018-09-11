Flyer circulating in Florida offering fake reward to turn in undocumented immigrants

TAMPA — A flyer has been circulating in Tampa offering a reward to turn in undocumented immigrants. There's even a Homeland Security logo and a number for Crime Stoppers. But, it is not what it appears.

"It is extremely alarming for several reasons," said attorney Jamilla Little.

The add claims to offer a $100 reward to turn in undocumented immigrants. Little is working to help families secure legal status in the U.S.

"They are already afraid to come forward to try and get that help. These kinds of ads and these kinds of flyers and these kinds of cards put them in a position where they don't even know who they can trust anymore. And so I think it exacerbates the situation that is really bad," said Little.

ICE officials said it's not their flyer even though the number is correct.

Tammy Spicer, the Public Affairs Officer out of the Tampa office, sent us this statement.

“This image was not produced by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is not reflective of ICE enforcement practices.”

Jake Hoffman, the Vice President of the Young Republicans in the Bay area said while he supports stronger immigration policies, this flyer goes too far. He feels it will only incite more controversy.

"There is a lot of voter misinformation. There is a big election coming up in November. This is something that confuses a lot of people, one side or another. And it brings out emotions," said Hoffman.

Action News was told this flyer is circulating in Florida and Texas and so far there is no word on who is behind it. But a federal attorney said it is illegal to use the seals of Federal Departments without permission, so whoever is behind it could get as much as five years in prison.