Fire weather watch issued for Tampa Bay area

A fire weather watch has been issued across several Tampa Bay area counties for Tuesday.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

The alert is for Tuesday, April 19 and spans from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The alert is for Pinellas, Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.

North winds sustained around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph are forecast with a 25-35 percent humidity. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.

