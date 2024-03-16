FHP: Drunk man arrested after speeds of more than 120 mph

A Treasure Island man was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) near Tampa International Airport on Saturday after hitting several cars while trying to flee from troopers at high speed.

Charles Bynum, 45, faces numerous charges including aggravated fleeing at speeds of more than 120 mph, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and drunk driving.

According to an FHP report, troopers spotted Bynum driving recklessly in a Kia Sportage at about 4:40 a.m. on State Road 589 in Hernando County. A pursuit ensued when he began driving speeds above 120 mph and refused to stop for troopers.

The pursuit continued into Hillsborough County as Bynum entered the entrance to the airport. He tried to squeeze between two cars but failed, hitting both vehicles, the report stated.

The Kia then became disabled, and Bynum attempted to flee on foot. However, he was stopped after a trooper deployed his Taser gun.

Troopers found marijuana in Bynum’s vehicle and troopers later learned that he had seven prior convictions for driving on a suspended license. His license had been revoked stemming from a DUI charge.

Troopers also determined he was under the influence during the pursuit.

Two airport entry lanes were closed from 5:30 to 7 a.m.