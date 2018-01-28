Female left for dead on Fruitville Road, police ask public's help to find driver

SARASOTA, Fla. - A female was the victim of a hit and run traffic accident on Fruitville Road shortly before midnight Saturday, officials said.

Sarasota police officers are investigating the hit and run that occurred in the 4000 block of Fruitville Road, the Sarasota Police Department said.

The name of the victim was not released, pending notification of next of kin.

A preliminary investigation revealed the body was found in the area by a passerby. Members of the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit were called out to investigate due to evidence found at the scene.

A SPD news release did not elaborate about the evidence found.

Sarasota police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police Officer Tim Bales at (941) 915-3635.