Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce barista training program accepting applications

Fresh Force Barista Feeding Tampa Bau.png
Feeding Tampa Bay
Fresh Force Barista Feeding Tampa Bau.png
Posted at 12:56 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 12:56:02-04

Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce Barista Training program is accepting applications.

The week-long program teaches barista basics like the origins of coffee, different types of roasts, espressos, teas, and more.

There are two programs coming up, one in Pasco and one in Pinellas. You must be 18 or older to apply.

Pasco: April 3-7

  • One Stop Shop (OSS) Stallings Building 15029 14th StreetDade City, FL 33523
  • Application deadline: March 23 at 5pm
  • Open House: March 27
  • Training: April 3 - 7

Pinellas: April 24-28

  • Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center 6330 54th Avenue N. St. Petersburg, FL 33709
  • Application deadline: April 12 by 5pm
  • Open House: April 17
  • Training: April 24 - 28

Click here to apply for either program.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.