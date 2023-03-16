Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce barista training program accepting applications

Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce Barista Training program is accepting applications.

The week-long program teaches barista basics like the origins of coffee, different types of roasts, espressos, teas, and more.

There are two programs coming up, one in Pasco and one in Pinellas. You must be 18 or older to apply.

Pasco: April 3-7



One Stop Shop (OSS) Stallings Building 15029 14th StreetDade City, FL 33523

Application deadline: March 23 at 5pm

Open House: March 27

Training: April 3 - 7

Pinellas: April 24-28



Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center 6330 54th Avenue N. St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Application deadline: April 12 by 5pm

Open House: April 17

Training: April 24 - 28

Click here to apply for either program.