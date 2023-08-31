Feeding Tampa Bay prepared to help those in need after Hurricane Idalia

Feeding Tampa Bay is prepared to help anyone who might need it after Hurricane Idalia moved through the area on Wednesday.

The nonprofit said its people are back in the warehouse and have activated emergency response efforts to have food distribution sites up and running as soon as it's safe.

Sign up to receive text updates by texting FTBFYI to 833-530-3663.

If you are in an area unimpacted by the storm, see how you can offer help by signing up to volunteer or donating to hurricane response efforts below.