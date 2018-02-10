Feb. 10 Rescues in Action: Max needs forever home

TAMPA - In search for a loyal companion? Max is your guy.

Max is a German shepherd mix that found himself a refugee after Hurricane Irma blew through town.

He is a slightly older dog, happy to make someone a tremendous companion.

Max is healthy, happy fella. Don't let his size spook you. All Max wants to be do is to be by your side all the time.

He enjoys evening strolls and belly rubs.

It would be best if Max was the only pet in the house because he seeks a lot of attention.

Max is ready to be adopted. He has been neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

For more information about Max or to complete an adoption application, contact Second Chance Friends online at www.secondchancefriends.org or call (813) 708-8376.