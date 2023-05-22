Family of 13-year-old organ donor set to meet the family of a boy who received his heart

OLDSMAR, Fla — The family of a 13-year-old organ donor will meet the boy who received his heart and turned a tragedy into hope for both families.

On January 5th, 2020, Jack Martin died by suicide. A year before the loss, Martin made a video with his sister, talking about his love for his mom, Liz Martin.

“How do you feel about your mom?" his sister asked.

"I like cuddling with her," he responded.

At the time of his death, his parents, Liz and Paul Martin, invited Heather Leigh into their home to share his story.

“How do I go from a conversation to one of the most devastating moments of my life," Liz asked in 2020.

A few days after the tragedy, Jack gave life to 6 other people — 7 of his organs were donated, and a 6-month-old baby in Georgia was one of the recipients.

But, it’s a boy in Virginia that received the ultimate gift, Jack’s heart. At the end of 2020, something remarkable came in the mail—a letter from that boy’s mom, Cheri Snyder.

“It was really overwhelming in a good way. It totally turned the entire day around," Liz said. "We expected to have a really lousy holiday and that completely changed everything.”

Liz admitted she took some time to get back to the family. She searched for Cheri on Facebook, and what she found posted on her page was truly phenomenal—the sound of Jack’s heart.

“I was so overjoyed that she put it out there because I got to experience that," she said.

Cheri shared a video of Ben, her son, who was nine at the time. Nurses and doctors walk with him as he takes his first steps following the transplant.

Liz and her family created a video for Cheri, Ben, and the rest of their family which opened the door to a new and loving relationship.

Now, two years later, the two families will spend Memorial Day weekend together, where they will meet for the first time. That means Liz and Paul will get to hear Jack’s heart in person.

“That relationship helps both sides. It helps both sides!" Liz said. "Life is about relationships and if you’re able to open that up and you don’t just sit there and marinate in that pain, there’s so much more out there.”

After Jack’s death, The Martins started Operation: Jack’s Village. They’ve been working with veterans, educators, and folks in several other industries to try and better understand the mental health of kids and how to help them become more resilient to societal challenges.

Their mission: to dive into the complex issue of teen suicide and empower young people to survive, thrive and soar.

Their next eventis June 15th at the Centre Club in Tampa. That even starts at 5:30, and there is a minimum donation of $20 dollars.

To learn more about organ donation, click here.