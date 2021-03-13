Fallen officer Madsen's name added to Tampa police helicopter

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Tampa police say Jesse Madsen's name will be added to a Tampa police helicopter as tradition mandates.

"Continuing a tradition at the Tampa Police Department, the name of fallen Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen has been added to a Tampa Police helicopter in honor of his sacrifice to our community. MPO Madsen's name joins a list of 32 fallen officers in the agency's history who have died in the line of duty."

The ceremony is set to go down Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at the Tampa Police Hangar, 4300 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33614.

Tampa Bay homeowners light up swimming pools in honor of fallen law enforcement