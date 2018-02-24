TUCSON, Ariz. - University of Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller has reportedly been recorded via wiretap offering a star recruit a cash payment to make sure he would sign with his team, ESPN reports.

Miller reportedly offered a third party $100,000 in exchange for DeAndre Ayton's commitment to the team. Ayton is currently a freshman on the No. 14-ranked Wildcats, where he averages 19 points and 10 rebounds a game.

That third party is Christian Dawkins, who the FBI says acted as an agent who steered players to certain schools in exchange for cash payments. In a Yahoo Sports report on Friday, Dawkins was listed as one of the key figures in an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.

ESPN says a source familiar with the government's evidence told them that Miller discussed paying $100,000 to make sure star freshman Ayton signed with the Wildcats.