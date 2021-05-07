Eckerd College students help to save baby bird stuck on the highway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla- — An osprey chick is safe and sound thanks to a couple of Eckerd college students who acted fast to save it from the highway.

Thomas works with a wildlife rescue. So she's been keeping an eye on an osprey nest on top of the I-275 exit sign in Saint Pete.

This week she says the nest collapsed leaving the chick stuck on the side of the busy road! Thomas says she called the police to block off the highway but she and her classmates beat officers there.

Thomas took the chick to a seaside sea-bird sanctuary in Indian shores. And fortunately, it was okay just a little dehydrated. Thomas says the chick will be re-nested with a foster family on Friday.

She also wants people to know if you spot a bird in need of help call a wildlife rescue.

An injured baby bird that we first told you about last night at 11 -- is in a new home! The osprey fell onto i-275 in Saint Pete after its nest on top of an exit sign collapsed.

A group of Eckerd college students rescued it. Now one of those students tells us they've re-nested the chick in Dunedin. A construction company set them up with a bucket truck so they could reach the surrogate nest.

A local bird rescue group will monitor the chick's recovery.

