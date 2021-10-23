Dog stolen from home in South Tampa, family offering reward

A South Tampa family is asking for help and offering a reward after their family dog was taken.

According to police, there is security footage that shows the missing dog being taken from its Beach Park home Thursday evening. Larry Saylor said his dog Oliver – a black and white Havanese, who goes by Ollie – followed him outside unknowingly on Thursday. When he came home later that day, Ollie was gone.

Tampa pd

Surveillance cameras at the home show a woman in a black Hyundai Elantra pulling into the family’s driveway as Ollie approached from the sidewalk. She opens her car door and lets Oliver into her car. The woman then turned around to knock on a neighbor’s door a few houses down to see if they knew who Ollie belonged to. The neighbor did not recognize Ollie and suggested the woman take him to the Petco on Westshore Boulevard.

The family is asking the local community to help locate Ollie and return him home. Fliers have been posted around the neighborhood and the local police have been notified. They’ve also shared their story on Instagram, Facebook, Nextdoor, and Pawboost.

Ollie is chipped, so if found a local vet can return him to the family.

The family is offering a $500 reward. They are not interested in implicating the woman in the video in any wrongdoing. They are only concerned with bringing Oliver home.

You can reach Ollie’s owner, Larry Saylor, at (813) 909-6819.