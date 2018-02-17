Deputies: Van driver said woman stepped out in path of vehicle

TOWN N COUNTRY, Fla. - A 53-year-old woman attempting to cross Memorial Highway was hit and killed Friday night, officials said.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Memorial south of Civic Road, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The pedestrian was crossing to the east side of the road when she was hit by a northbound Chevrolet Uplander van.

Ana Celia Miranda, 35, the driver of the van, told sheriff's deputies the pedestrian stepped into the path of the vehicle. The pedestrian, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead on scene.