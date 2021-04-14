NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered child they believe was kidnapped by his biological father.

Violent Crimes detectives are investigating after 6-year-old Jordan Joshuah Johnson was taken by his biological father during a carjacking and kidnapping incident.

LCSO

The biological father is identified as Julian Johnson, who turned 31 today.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 11, at approximately 5 p.m., at 14180 North Cleveland Ave., in North Fort Myers. Julian Johnson is believed to be driving a 2021 Black Honda Pilot with Florida license plate KXQL27.

Jordan Johnson can be described as a 6-year old white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’ in height and weighs 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with sports logo with dark blue basketball shorts.

Julian Johnson can be described as a white male with short black hair with a black beard. He is 5’10” in height and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a black shirt.

Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are working closely with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to issue an Amber Alert.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing child, Jordan Johnson, or his biological father, Julian Johnson, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.