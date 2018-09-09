Dead fish popping up on some Pinellas beaches, including Clearwater Beach, Madeira Beach

Ken Knight
7:43 AM, Sep 9, 2018
Joyce Harding
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -

Dead fish began washing up on local beaches, including Clearwater Beach and south beaches in Pinellas County from St. Pete Beach north to Redington Beach Saturday, Pinellas County environmental officials said.

 

Cleanup activities are ongoing, and a contractor is working to harvest dead fish floating offshore Clearwater Pass before they come in.

 

More resources will be deployed Sunday to Tuesday to make sure environmental officials can respond effectively.

 

Water samples were collected at multiple sites Saturday and analyzed for the presence of K. brevis, the Red Tide organism.

 

The results are as followed:

 

Pass-a-Grille Beach – very low

 

Madeira Beach – high

 

John’s Pass – medium

 

Park Boulevard Boat Ramp – not present

 

Belleair Boat Ramp – medium

 

Clearwater Pass – medium

 

Pinellas County parks that reported no dead fish, odors or discolored water, including Fort De Soto, Sand Key Park and Fred Howard Park.

