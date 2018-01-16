Committee makes long list of changes Florida should make before the next hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Between the long lines at the gas pumps, and the long lines on the highways, Hurricane Irma exposed that there's plenty to improve before the next hurricane hits Florida.

That's why the state created a special Committee on Hurricane Response and Preparedness, which has been meeting regularly since the storm passed, and on Tuesday finalized a list of about 80 ways that the state could improve.

Topics range from strengthening the electric grid, improving evacuation routes, improving the fuel supply, and assuring that there are emergency generators in all nursing homes.

It's now up to Florida lawmakers to turn these ideas into legislation if they think they are reasonable and feasible.

Some ideas include creating an online tool showing evacuation route traffic, and shelter status, in real time.

Another idea is to strategically place generators along the evacuation route intersections, and having more law enforcement officers along those routes.

The committee is also calling for a complete review of Florida's electric grid to find out how much can be done to make it stronger, and how much that would cost taxpayers.

Another idea requires gas stations to sell their premium gasoline at the same price as regular, once the regular gas runs out, during a state of emergency.

You can see the list of suggested changes by clicking HERE.