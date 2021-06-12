Coast Guard: 2 people drowned and one rushed to the hospital Friday

U.S.C.G. confirms they worked to rescue a father and son from the water near Apollo Beach Friday night. Sadly the father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tom Bock

The Coast Guard and Deputies with HCSO's Marine Unit conducted a search in the area of Surfside Boulevard after receiving reports of two adults and a child being swept away by the current.

They say a good Samaritan attempted to rescue the father and son. That good Samaritan has not been found. The child was rushed to St. Joe South and is in unknown condition. The father was pronounced deceased.