Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Clearwater man finds snake in his couch, police come to the rescue

items.[0].image.alt
Clearwater PD
Red Tail Python.jfif
Posted at 4:20 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 16:20:25-05

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater PD had to wrangle a snake out of a couch Saturday.

Clearwater PD posted about the special call on Twitter. A poor Clearwater resident discovered a snake in his couch and called the police. Police were able to take the couch outside and remove the snake with no one getting hurt! Even the snake...

couch python.jfif

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season