Clearwater man finds snake in his couch, police come to the rescue

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater PD had to wrangle a snake out of a couch Saturday.
Clearwater PD posted about the special call on Twitter. A poor Clearwater resident discovered a snake in his couch and called the police. Police were able to take the couch outside and remove the snake with no one getting hurt! Even the snake...
Snakes alive!! Here’s a call you don’t see every day. Resident at Marilyn Pines calls because he’s got a snake in his condo and it’s hiding in his couch. Officers carry the couch outside and find the red tail python deep inside the couch. It was easily 5 feet long! pic.twitter.com/w33GrQdRPd
— Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) December 4, 2021