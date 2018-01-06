Classic Greek soup warms soul on cold, winter day

WFTS Webteam
5:33 PM, Jan 6, 2018
Nick Vojnovic, owner of Little Greek Restaurants, demonstrations how viewers can make a healthy bowl of chicken, rice and lemon soup on a cold day in Tampa Bay.

TAMPA - Nick Vojnovic, owner of Little Greek Restaurants, demonstrates how viewers can make a healthy bowl of chicken, rice and lemon soup on a cold day in Tampa Bay.

During a cooking demonstration, Vojnovic shows ABC Action News anchors Lauren St. Germain and Jasmine Styles the basic steps to make the classic Greek soup.

