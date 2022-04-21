Watch
Celebrate 'Volunteer Appreciation Week' by donating your time to a local nonprofit

Feeding Tampa Bay needs 4,200 volunteers a month
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:17 AM, Apr 21, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay, a pivotal nonprofit that serves almost 100 million meals to people in need each year, needs more than 4,000 volunteers each month to get the job done.

"We'd been crushed without our volunteers," said FTB's Shannon Hannon-Oliviero.

A lot of nonprofits would say the very same thing.

This is Volunteer Appreciation Week all over the country.

The best way to celebrate? Donate your spare time to a local organization that's trying to make the world a better place.

Click on one of the following to get started:

