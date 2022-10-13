Busch Gardens announces birth of baby Southern White Rhino, asks fans to vote on name

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced they welcomed a new southern white rhino calf to the park's rhino herd, and now they would like guests and fans to help them name him.

The male calf weighs about 150 pounds and he is expected to gain about 100 pounds a month. Guests will be able to see him in the coming days when he joins his mother and herd on the Serengeti plain.

Everyone, welcome the newest (and cutest) addition to the Serengeti, a southern white rhino calf! But, he needs a name, and we want your help to pick it! Cast your vote now, and give baby rhino a warm Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcome! 💙🦏 https://t.co/naQ7zs27cH pic.twitter.com/0H8e08gGex — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) October 13, 2022

Busch Gardens fans are encouraged to participate in an online poll to help name the baby rhino. The poll is open for voting and will close on October 21. The results of the naming poll will be announced on Busch Gardens Tampa Bay social media channels after it closes.