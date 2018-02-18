Boy, 4, found walking alone in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. - 9:45AM UPDATE | Bradenton police have located the family of a 4-year-old only identified as Jamere.

Quick public response to the police department's original tweet made the reunion possible, the Bradenton Police Department said in an updated tweet.

The police department posted information about Jamere being discovered alone on its Facebook page, Twitter account and Reverse 911 system.

The agency contributed social media with helping to reunite Jamere with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY | Does anyone recognize this little boy?

The 4-year-old was found walking alone on 9th Avenue and 1st Street E in Bradenton, according to a Bradenton Police Department tweet.

The tweet said the little fellow is safe.

Bradenton police are trying to locate is family and home.

Anyone with information on the little boy's family or his name are asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300.