Bon Jovi surprises patrons in New Port Richey restaurant

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Diners in New Port Richey's Taso Italiano may have thought they were livin' on a prayer Thursday night. That's when one of New Jersey's most famous residents paid a visit and helped fans have a nice day.

Jon Bon Jovi stopped in at Taso Italiano for dinner Thursday evening and took time to take pictures with many of the customers inside the restaurant.

Bon Jovi is no stranger to the area and the restaurant business. He's opened restaurants in New Jersey that serve paying and non-paying customers. According to the website for "Jon Bon Jovi's Soul Kitchen," the restaurant has served up meals with 47 percent paid for by donations and 53 percent paid for through volunteering.