Bicylist killed on US Hwy 19 in Pinellas Park

Pinellas Park, Fla. — Pinellas Park police are investigating a fatal accident involving a bicyclist.

Pinellas Park police said an adult male on a bicycle was struck and killed by a male driver who was traveling northbound on US Highway 19 North in Pinellas Park.

The male driver remained with his vehicle and stayed on scene.

All northbound lanes of US Highway 19 North in the 8000 block are closed. Southbound remains open.

The name of the bicyclist who was killed has not been released. Officers are working to notify his family.

Witnesses say the bicyclist was near the crosswalk, but cars had the green light. Officers have not said who was at fault.