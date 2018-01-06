Bay area author shares parents' ordeals as young prisoners of war

TAMPA - John and Sonja Franken are a couple who defied torture and death on opposite sides of the world.

Now their daughter, Roslyn Franken, is sharing their story.

Franken, the author of "Meant to Be," will present a free program at the Carrollwood Cultural Center at 6 p.m. Wednesday. At the presentation, she will share the powerful, true story of her parents as two young prisoners of war.

Her father was a WWII prisoner of war in Japan; her mother spent time in a Jewish prison camp.

Roslyn Franken tells ABC Action News Anchor Jasmine Styles about her parents' remarkable story and the upcoming presentation in an interview Saturday.