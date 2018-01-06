Bay area author shares parents' ordeals as young prisoners of war

WFTS Webteam
5:04 PM, Jan 6, 2018
1 hour ago

Roslyn Franken, a local author of the book "Meant To Be," will present a free program at the Carrollwood Cultural Center next week about the powerful, true story of her parents as two young Jewish prisoners of war held captive in opposite sides of the world.

TAMPA - John and Sonja Franken are a couple who defied torture and death on opposite sides of the world.

Now their daughter, Roslyn Franken, is sharing their story.

Franken, the author of "Meant to Be," will present a free program at the Carrollwood Cultural Center at 6 p.m. Wednesday. At the presentation, she will share the powerful, true story of her parents as two young prisoners of war.

Her father was a WWII prisoner of war in Japan; her mother spent time in a Jewish prison camp.

Roslyn Franken tells ABC Action News Anchor Jasmine Styles about her parents' remarkable story and the upcoming presentation in an interview Saturday.

 

