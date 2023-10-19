Bad Bunny 'Most Wanted' Tour coming to Amalie Arena in 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Amalie Arena announced artist Bad Bunny's "Most Wanted" Tour will come to Tampa in 2024.

Latin artist Bad Bunny will play 47 shows in 31 cities on his Most Wanted tour. Bad Bunny will be at Amalie Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Bad Bunny is a 3x GRAMMY award-winning recording artist. His newest album has amassed over 900 million streams on Spotify.

Bad Bunny fans are asked to register ahead of ticket sales to reduce scalping and resale. Fans can register now until Monday, Oct. 23 at 2:59 a.m.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code for presale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Fans can register for presale by going to the Ticketmaster website.