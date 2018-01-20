Ay Matey, a plea for beads at Children's Gasparilla Extravaganza

TAMPA - Thousands will descend today on Bayshore Boulevard for the annual Children's Gasparilla Extravaganza.

With a litany of events planned, the major draw will be the Children's Gasparilla Parade, which steps off at 3:30 p.m. on Bayshore Boulevard at Bay to Bay Boulevard.

The parade will proceed north on Bayshore and end at Edison Avenue.

Traffic is expected to be heavier than normal in South Tampa today.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to allow for extra travel time and travel through the area with caution.

The city of Tampa is alerting the public of road closures and towing zones to minimize congestion in neighborhoods that border the parade route.

No parking signs have been installed in the neighborhoods west of Bayshore Blvd. and will be in effect until Saturday night.

Only motorists with an identification verifying residency will be allowed to enter the Bayshore Gardens and Hyde Park Preservation neighborhood after the streets are closed.

Street Closure Schedule:

Close Bayshore Blvd. northbound from Bay-to-Bay Blvd. to Rome Ave. beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

Beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday:

Close Bayshore Blvd from Gandy Blvd to Platt St/Channelside Dr

Close Bay to Bay Blvd from Ysabella Ave to Bayshore Blvd

Close Davis Island Bridge Off-Ramp onto Northbound Bayshore Blvd



Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday:

Close One Eastbound Lane and one Westbound Lane on Bay to Bay Blvd from MacDill Ave to Ysabella Ave (to accommodate Pedestrian Walkway)

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday:

Close Eastbound Bay-to-Bay Blvd at MacDill Ave

Shuttle service from the Fort Brook Garage, located on the corner of Franklin and Whiting Street, will operate one continuous shuttle route from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $10 per adult, children accompanied by an adult ride for free. The shuttle will transport riders to Bayshore Blvd, near the beginning of the parade route at Bay to Bay Blvd and the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway.