NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - 10AM UPDATE | The Amber Alert for three missing children has been canceled.

No further details were released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, regarding the children's whereabouts.

ORIGINAL STORY | Three children, ages 10, 8 and 3, are missing from New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County on Florida's east coast.

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Akeem Dorset, 3; Makylah Brown, 8; and Aaliyah Brown, 10.

They were last seen in the area of the 800 block of Oleander Street in New Smyrna Beach. The children may be in the company of Venita Porter-Carter.

Akeem is described as 2 foot 3, 30 pounds with brown eyes with three ponytails in his brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, green and white checkered shorts and flip flops.

Makylah is 4 feet tall, 62 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Makylah was wearing a white and blue shirt, purple shorts and flip flops.

Aaliyah is 4 foot 2, 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black and pink shorts, and flip flops. All three children are biracial.

Porter-Carter is described as a black, 65-year-old woman with braided hair, a tattoo of praying hands on her right calf and visible varicose veins. She is 5 foot 9, 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hazard green work shirt and jeans.

Porter-Carter and the children may be traveling in a 2010, white Suzuki Grand Vitara, a Florida license plate with tag number 632RKB.

Anyone with information about the children's whereabouts are asked to contact the New Smyrna Beach Police Department at (386) 424-2220 or dial 911.