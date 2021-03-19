2021 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic now fully virtual

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — The 2021 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic will be made virtual per a press release on Friday, March 19.
Read their full statement below:
"As we’ve moved through months of planning for the 2021 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic (PGDC) Race Weekend Events, we’ve experienced twists and turns with the realities of COVID 19 that have led us to pivot on three separate occasions. With each, we made decisions in the best interest of each of you – our participants, corporate partners, volunteers, staff, and supporting personnel.
In the end, we found ourselves having to convert to a 100% virtual event.
The disappointment we feel is real. We’ve always been proud that we have honored our commitments. After so many years, it hurts deeply to disappoint our faithful fans and supporters. Though most have appreciated and understood our efforts, losing the faith of even one is too many.
As we move forward, please remember who we are, what we do and why. We’re the same non-profit organization that for 44 years has produced a successful race weekend with an event for every member of the family and fitness level... a race weekend where hundreds of thousands of goals have been met and even more memories have been made. And, importantly, a race weekend that in 44 years has resulted in $5.9 million in donations to local youth charitable organizations.
We ask that you continue to support the race and the contributions to our charities. These organizations need it now more than ever. Our race has been impacted, but our spirit and commitment to the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend and Tampa Bay community continue to thrive.
To those that have already registered, thank you! If you haven’t, please consider registering for one of the virtual events.
Take advantage of Running Virtually on Bayshore, or if you prefer, in the environment and at the time you’re most comfortable.
Our warehouse is jam-packed with 2021 PGDC Pre-Race and Finisher goodies, amazing medals and race shirts, as always. Tell your friends and family, join us in virtual fun for a great cause, and earn yourself some awesome Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic medals, shirts and pride."
To register or see more information visit their website here.