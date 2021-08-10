2 Tampa Bay area residents win in Florida Lottery's Trucks, Bucks, and Trips Promotion

The Florida Lottery announced the winners from the final drawing in its Trucks, Bucks, and Trips Promotion and two of the winners are from the Tampa Bay area.

Kathleen Powers, of Lakeland, won a brand new 2021 Ford F-150 Guy Harvey Edition pickup truck. The new pick-up was the top prize.

Brent Marlow, of Bradenton, was one of the second prize winners. Marlow and Billy Hassett, of Naples, each won a VIP getaway trip for two to the Cayman Islands to meet Guy Harvey.

In addition, 40 third prize winners each got $1,000. Click here for a full list.

The $5 GUY HARVEY $500,000 FLORIDA CASH Scratch-Off game launched in May and features more than $48.9 million in cash prizes, over $13 million prizes from $30 up to $1,000, and six top prizes of $500,000!

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the fiscal year 2019-20.