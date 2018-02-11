2 shot at nightclub in Spring Hill, shooter remains on run

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Hernando County sheriff's deputies are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people at a Spring Hill nightclub early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the Delirium Lounge at 4241 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill, according to Hernando County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The two victims, whose names were not released, were taken to an area hospital. The extent of injuries were not released.

