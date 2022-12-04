1 woman and 1 teen found dead after aircraft crashes into the Gulf of Mexico; 1 still missing

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A private airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Saturday night, with two people, including a teenage girl, confirmed dead as authorities searched for a third person, police said.

Officials held a press conference on Monday, stating that there were no mayday calls before the plane crashed. They said that the three individuals were family and believed that they had flown to Venice, Florida, to have dinner from Saint Petersburg.

Authorities initiated a search Sunday after 10 a.m. following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry to the Venice Municipal Airport about an overdue single-engine Piper Cherokee that had not returned to its origin airport in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Around the same time, recreational boaters found the body of a woman floating about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) west of the Venice shore, city of Venice spokesperson Lorraine Anderson said in a statement.

Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office located the wreckage of the rented airplane around 2 p.m. about a third of a mile offshore, directly west of the Venice airport, Anderson said.

Rescuers found a deceased 14-year-old girl in the plane’s passenger area. A third person, a 42-year-old man from St. Petersburg who is believed to be the pilot, remains missing, Anderson said.

Officials also said recovery efforts for the aircraft are being worked out with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The search area encompasses a five-square-mile radius around the plane.

The county sheriff’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Sarasota Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office and the National Transportation Safety Board were involved in the investigation, Anderson said.

Watch the full press conference below.