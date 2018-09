Former Sen. Jon Kyl will replace the late Sen. John McCain in the Senate, according to reports.

#BREAKING Former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl will be John McCain's successor in the U.S. Senate https://t.co/aOEdnLO6T4 — azcentral (@azcentral) September 4, 2018

AZ Central reports that Kyl, who served in the Senate from 1995 to 2013, will be Gov. Doug Ducey's choice to fill the empty seat. Cindy McCain confirmed the appointment via Twitter and congratulated Kyl.

Kyl, 76, will hold the seat until 2020.

John Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John’s. It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 4, 2018

McCain served in the Senate from 1987 until his death at age 81 Aug. 25.