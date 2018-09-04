Florida farmer believes his crop of organic turmeric can help with arthritis and digestion

ODESSA, Fla. -- Dan Johnson eats turmeric every day.

For breakfast this morning: yogurt, bananas, granola and turmeric.

Never mind most people associate the spice, which is native to Southeast Asia, as something used in curry dishes.

Turmeric is having its pop-culture moment.

Johnson is an Odessa farmer who has the only crop of organic turmeric in the Tampa Bay area. He believes turmeric can help alleviate health problems associated with arthritis, digestion, mental health and more.

“It’s good for humans and animals,” Johnson says.

His beliefs are backed up a recent CNN report which discussed the health benefits of turmeric. There is already good medical evidence the spice can help control pain due to arthritis of the knee and decrease the likelihood of a heart attack after bypass surgery.

The key to turmeric's healing power is curcumin, the chemical active ingredient the plant creates.

Turmeric is also being used in cosmetics due its natural dye.

To learn more about Advanced Healing Organic's locally-grown turmeric, you can reach out to Dan Johnson at Dan@advancedhealingorganics.com.