Dog flu spreads to Florida; vets recommending some pets get vaccinated as a precaution

Vets across the Tampa Bay area are seeing more concerns with the K9 flu. The first cases started late last year in the Gainesville area.

“We did alert our clients to that, we did offer the vaccine to those animals who could be more at risk, like those who go to dog parks or are boarding frequently,” said Dr. Adam Cohen.

Cohen said there isn’t immediate risk to Tampa Bay area dogs, but those who are around other dogs frequently should get the flu vaccination as a precaution.

“It is similar as the flu humans see, the animals will often have respiratory issues,” said Cohen.

Cohen said the flu is rarely deadly for those animals who catch it. Cohen said there aren’t any cases in the Tampa Bay area yet, but the virus can spread.

"That’s a big concern, all it takes is one pet then you have a household of animals with it,” said Cohen.

