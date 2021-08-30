Tully's Tails: Meet Miso

TAMPA, Fla. — Layla Dozier and her mom adopted Miso from Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

“Miso was the last one left in her litter and so she was just sleeping on our laps, so we had to get her,” says Layla.

She also says adopting from Pet Pal was important to her because it’s a no-kill shelter and they do really great work. Layla even put together her own community project to raise money and donate supplies to the animal shelter.

