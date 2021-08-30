Watch
Tully's Tails: Meet Miso

Tully's Tails highlights Miso.
Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 15:19:32-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Layla Dozier and her mom adopted Miso from Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

“Miso was the last one left in her litter and so she was just sleeping on our laps, so we had to get her,” says Layla.

She also says adopting from Pet Pal was important to her because it’s a no-kill shelter and they do really great work. Layla even put together her own community project to raise money and donate supplies to the animal shelter.

You can learn more about Pet Pal Animal Shelter by clicking here.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.

