Tully's Tails: Meet Larry

TAMPA, Fla — You could say Larry the dog is a work of art.

His owner Lance Rodgers is an artist but, is also a dog lover and rescue advocate. Larry came into Rodgers's life 11 years ago.

Lance Rodgers

“I don’t try to be one of those oh he is as important as my kids, but I don’t have any kids, so he is pretty important,” said Rodgers.

Larry hangs out in Rodgers’s studio, helps him paint, and has even been his muse a few times. But there is one thing Lance says Larry still needs to learn.

Lance Rodgers

“I wish he would pose better. He is not a great poser,” said Rodgers.

“Usually when he is in front of a camera, he’s got his ears slicked back," he added."

