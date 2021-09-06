Tully's Tails: Meet Hendrix

TAMPA, Fla. — When Marjorye and Cal Henry adopted Hendrix from Pet Pal Animal Shelter they were curious as to what type of dog he was. They believed he was a Rottweiler based on his features, but through DNA testing the couple discovered he is mostly a hound mix.

Marjorye Henry

Hendrix is also part of a litter of five, and thanks to Pet Pal Animal Shelter, was able to connect with two of his litter-mates.

“Immediately I feel like they knew each other. It was adorable," says Marjorye.

Hendrix is this couple's first dog, and they say he is the light of their life.

“When you find the right dog, you find the right dog. And he just happened to be at that shelter, and we weren’t going to walk away without him,” says Cal.

You can learn more about Pet Pal Animal Shelter by clicking here.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.