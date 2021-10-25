Tully's Tails: Meet Harley, Good Morning Tampa Bay's biggest fan

TAMPA, Fla. — Tia Marie Dillow found Harley through All Dogs Rescue in St. Pete but, that would not be the last time she would see him.

“So the next day I was scrolling Facebook again. Oh my God he is there again, he’s cute. Please, nope not doing it,” says Dillow.

Then a few days later Dillow saw him again and says it was love at first sight. Once Harley joined the family, he made himself right at home.

“The dog loves television he’ll sit and watch TV,” says Dillow. One of his favorite things to watch is Good Morning Tampa Bay. Dillow says he will sit there and watch as if he knows what is going on.

