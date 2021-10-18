Tully's Tails: Meet Brady

TAMPA, Fla. — Jennifer Roche was driving down the road give years ago when she saw a man kicking a Pitbull puppy on the side of the road. So, she got out of her car, gave the man $100 and brought Brady home.

Roche, a single mother of two, says Brady makes her feel protected in her home, especially as a single mom. Brady is the perfect playmate for her girls, too.

“He just sits there and lets them do whatever they want,” says Roche.

She even trained Brady to be a service dog since Pitbulls are not always welcomed in every apartment complex.

Roche says Brady is really is good at it.

“I really really believe this — that I rescued him for him to turn around and rescue us right back because that is exactly what he did,” says Roche.

