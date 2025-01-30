News to Know for January 30

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

A regional air jet and a military helicopter collided near Washington, DC, late Wednesday night, sending both crashing into the cold waters of the Potomac River. President Trump directs the military to start preparing a detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold up to 30,000 undocumented migrants. And some residents near Zephyrhills still can't get to their homes due to flooding from Hurricane Milton last October.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Good Thursday morning, everyone! It is a foggy morning here in Tampa Bay, with a Dense Fog Advisory up for Citrus, Hernando, Pinellas, and Pasco counties until 10 AM. Visibility can be down to 1/4 mile at times. Temps are slightly chillier in the upper 40s and low 50s. Once the fog lifts skies look partly cloudy with highs near 80.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Credit Card Swipe Fees

Credit card companies keep upping swipe fees, and retailers keep passing the cost onto customers. The Federal Reserve found those charges are accounting for a sizable portion of consumer spending.

Things to Do this Thursday, Jan. 30

Enjoy Art After Dark at the Museum of Fine Art in St. Pete.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg Cost: $15

Watch films and short films made by LGBTQ+ creatives at the Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 221 2nd Avenue N. St., Petersburg Cost: $12

Enjoy the beautiful weather with a relaxing stroll on the Tampa Riverwalk.

When: 10 a.m. Where: N Ashley Drive, Tampa Cost: Free



