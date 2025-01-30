News to Know for January 30

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
A regional air jet and a military helicopter collided near Washington, DC, late Wednesday night, sending both crashing into the cold waters of the Potomac River. President Trump directs the military to start preparing a detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold up to 30,000 undocumented migrants. And some residents near Zephyrhills still can't get to their homes due to flooding from Hurricane Milton last October.
News to Know
- Army helicopter collides with passenger jet near Reagan National Airport — A massive search and rescue operation, including divers, is underway in the Potomac River after a mid-air collision between a Black Hawk military helicopter and a regional jet that was approaching Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.
- Pasco County community remains flooded months after Milton — Hurricane Milton may be in the past for many in the Tampa Bay area, but for some residents just north of Zephyrhills, it's a nightmare of water that won't end.
- Trump signs memorandum to hold migrants at Guantánamo Bay — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is directing the opening of a detention center at Guantánamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 of the "worst criminal" migrants who are living illegally in the United States.
- Could California wildfires increase insurance rates in Florida? — With the significant losses insurance companies are facing in California from the wildfires near Los Angeles, some Floridians fear that will spark rate increases in the Sunshine State as insurance companies look to make up for their payouts.
Today's Weather Outlook
Good Thursday morning, everyone! It is a foggy morning here in Tampa Bay, with a Dense Fog Advisory up for Citrus, Hernando, Pinellas, and Pasco counties until 10 AM. Visibility can be down to 1/4 mile at times. Temps are slightly chillier in the upper 40s and low 50s. Once the fog lifts skies look partly cloudy with highs near 80.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Credit Card Swipe Fees
Credit card companies keep upping swipe fees, and retailers keep passing the cost onto customers. The Federal Reserve found those charges are accounting for a sizable portion of consumer spending.
Things to Do this Thursday, Jan. 30
- Enjoy Art After Dark at the Museum of Fine Art in St. Pete.
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg
- Cost: $15
- Watch films and short films made by LGBTQ+ creatives at the Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 221 2nd Avenue N. St., Petersburg
- Cost: $12
- Enjoy the beautiful weather with a relaxing stroll on the Tampa Riverwalk.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: N Ashley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: Free
ABC Action News viewers are responding after a recent I-Team investigation detailed the tens of thousands of drivers caught illegally passing school buses on camera—and how drivers are questioning their tickets.