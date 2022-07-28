Dunedin performing arts group will take the stage for 'Beauty and the Beast'

This weekend an all-inclusive performing arts group is set to take the stage in a new show.

Progressive Arts in Dunedin is presenting Beauty and The Beast on Friday and Saturday.

There are professionals and pre-professionals involved, as well as many children with special needs.

Director Kirstin Stiff-Walker said the show is a dreamy, joy-filled production with a stunning score and storyline that captures the heart as the audience invests in Belle and the Beast even if they know the ending.

She also said it will be the best they’ve ever put together.

You can see “Beauty and The Beast” the musical on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Scottish American Society and Cultural of Dunedin and on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Main Stage at the Dunedin Community Center. Tickets are $15.