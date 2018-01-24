PR agent, former Tampa reporter one of at least 22 people killed in attack on hotel in Afghanistan

A former Tampa Bay area reporter was killed in an attack on a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan Sunday.

Glenn Selig was a former award winning journalist with Fox 13 locally, and was serving as strategist-in-chief at the Publicity Agency.

Multiple American citizens were killed and injured in an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul where gunmen raided the hotel during a 12-hour standoff with security forces.

The Publicity Agency released the following statement:

Unfortunately, we have received confirmation Glenn Selig was killed during the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. Glenn was a tireless professional, loyal friend and pillar of the community, but most importantly he was a loving husband and wonderful father. The loss for his family and friends cannot be measured nor conveyed strongly enough, but we thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received.

According to his bio, he was a noted crisis management expert and a leading publicist actively engaged in every campaign.

He was in Afghanistan looking into potentially assisting in an anti-extremism campaign.

Selig was a father to a daughter and son and was actively involved in the community.