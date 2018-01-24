PR agent, former Tampa reporter one of at least 22 people killed in attack on hotel in Afghanistan

The Publicity Agency released the following statement:
Unfortunately, we have received confirmation Glenn Selig was killed during the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. Glenn was a tireless professional, loyal friend and pillar of the community, but most importantly he was a loving husband and wonderful father. The loss for his family and friends cannot be measured nor conveyed strongly enough, but we thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received.
According to his bio, he was a noted crisis management expert and a leading publicist actively engaged in every campaign.
He was in Afghanistan looking into potentially assisting in an anti-extremism campaign.
Selig was a father to a daughter and son and was actively involved in the community.