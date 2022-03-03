Watch
NewsFlorida Theme Parks

Actions

ZooTampa at Lowry Park opens new expanded viewing areas for Florida panthers, bears and baboons

New attractions included with admission
Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 5.24.42 PM.png
Sean Daly
Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 5.24.42 PM.png
Posted at 3:13 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 05:07:55-05

TAMPA, Fla. — More baboons, more bears, more Florida panthers.

That's what ZooTampa at Lowry Park will offer guests on Thursday when they unveil two new expanded viewing areas.

The "Florida Wilds" area will allow visitors to go nose-to-nose with panthers and bears, and allow more animals (such as alligators, skunks and red wolves) to roam larger habitats. There will also be new educational and fun experiences for families.

A new Hamadryas baboon habitat with fantastic sightlines features primates who were previously living in wintry New York — and are now much happier to be hanging out in the balmy Sunshine State.

Both new attractions are included with admission.

For more on ZooTampa, including ticket prices, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!