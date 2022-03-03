ZooTampa at Lowry Park opens new expanded viewing areas for Florida panthers, bears and baboons

TAMPA, Fla. — More baboons, more bears, more Florida panthers.

That's what ZooTampa at Lowry Park will offer guests on Thursday when they unveil two new expanded viewing areas.

The "Florida Wilds" area will allow visitors to go nose-to-nose with panthers and bears, and allow more animals (such as alligators, skunks and red wolves) to roam larger habitats. There will also be new educational and fun experiences for families.

A new Hamadryas baboon habitat with fantastic sightlines features primates who were previously living in wintry New York — and are now much happier to be hanging out in the balmy Sunshine State.

Both new attractions are included with admission.

