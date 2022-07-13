'Where's My Car?' feature coming to Disney apps

A new car locator feature is coming to Disney apps so guests won't have to deal with forgetting where they parked again.

The complementary feature will come to the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps. In a blog post, Disney said it would launch at Walt Disney Resort first this summer and then will be available at Disneyland Resort later this year.

The feature used location technology to find and save parking details. It's sponsored by State Farm.

The feature will be available at all four Disney World parks, Disney Springs, Disney Water Parks and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex via the My Disney Experience app.

