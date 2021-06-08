Watch
NewsFlorida Theme Parks

Actions

MOSI's 'Video Game Revolution' exhibit is a hands-on history lesson from Pong to Minecraft

The giant Space Invaders game is a hit
items.[0].image.alt
Sean Daly
space.jpeg
Posted at 4:36 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 04:36:07-04

TAMPA, Fla. — From Pong to Ms. Pac-Man, from Halo to Minecraft, MOSI's new "Video Game Revolution" exhibit is a hands-on history lesson with a lot of free game play.

"We have integrated gaming as a part of our society," says Anthony Pelaez, MOSI's senior director of exhibits and innovation. "I think it's time to examine the positives it has brought about."

From the giant-sized Space Invaders game when you first walk in, to a blinging bank of arcade-style 1980s games, the exhibit blends education and technology with a chance for kids to play their parents' video games (and vice versa).

A poignant Instagram moment is the museum-style presentation of beloved gaming systems (I see you Atari 2600).

"Video Game Revolution" is included with price of admission to MOSI.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.