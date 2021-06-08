MOSI's 'Video Game Revolution' exhibit is a hands-on history lesson from Pong to Minecraft

TAMPA, Fla. — From Pong to Ms. Pac-Man, from Halo to Minecraft, MOSI's new "Video Game Revolution" exhibit is a hands-on history lesson with a lot of free game play.

"We have integrated gaming as a part of our society," says Anthony Pelaez, MOSI's senior director of exhibits and innovation. "I think it's time to examine the positives it has brought about."

From the giant-sized Space Invaders game when you first walk in, to a blinging bank of arcade-style 1980s games, the exhibit blends education and technology with a chance for kids to play their parents' video games (and vice versa).

A poignant Instagram moment is the museum-style presentation of beloved gaming systems (I see you Atari 2600).

"Video Game Revolution" is included with price of admission to MOSI.

