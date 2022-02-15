Masks optional for fully vaccinated guests at Disney World beginning Thursday

Walt Disney World Resort has updated its mask guidance to say that face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests beginning Thursday, February 17.

Disney announced the change on its website Tuesday:

Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. Face coverings will still be required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

Through February 16, face coverings are still required for all guests ages 2 and up in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status.

The Disney parks are still operating on a Park Pass reservation system at this time.