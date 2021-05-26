Gaylord Palms unveils interactive 'Summer of More' attractions with snakes, pirates and water slides

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — More snakes! More pirates! More water slides!

There's a lot "more" of everything at Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee this summer.

The sprawling resort's "Summer of More" spectacular is a mix of ticketed and free attractions, not to mention their impressive new Cypress Springs Water Park, which is free to overnight guests.

Highlights of "Summer of More" include:



Explore Summer, a high-energy tour of the famous atrium that includes real facts about its wildlife with fun fictional characters including ghosts and pirates ($16.99 per person).

Secret Garden Escape Room, a family-friendly escape room near the arcade where a giggly garden witch will turn you into a stone gnome unless you can solve the mystery ($18.99 per person).

Animal Encounters, a free meet-and-greet with alligators, snakes (really big snakes, that is) and other inhabitants of the bayou.

